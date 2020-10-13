Market Overview

Johnson & Johnson's Debt Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 7:36am
Over the past three months, shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increased by 0.12%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Johnson & Johnson has.

Johnson & Johnson's Debt

According to the Johnson & Johnson’s most recent balance sheet as reported on July 24, 2020, total debt is at $30.39 billion, with $25.06 billion in long-term debt and $5.33 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $11.17 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $19.22 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Johnson & Johnson’s $158.38 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.19. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

