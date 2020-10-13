60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares jumped 112.7% to close at $6.87 on Monday.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares climbed 84.8% to close at $1.10 on Monday. Medley Capital Corporation announced the sale of the MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV portfolio to fund managed by Golub Capital LLC.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) climbed 40.3% to close at $22.44. iHuman shares gained 33% on Friday after pricing its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) shares climbed 36.5% to close at $20.57 after the company agreed to be acquired for $21 per share.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 33.7% to close at $7.06.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 32.1% to close at $9.39. Surface Oncology recently received FDA orphan drug designation for fully human, antagonistic Igg1 monoclonal antibody targeting II-27 subunit alpha for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) surged 27% to close at $53.45 after Berkshire Hathaway investment manager Ted Weschler showed a 5.89% stake in the company.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) rose 26.8% to close at $3.50.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) gained 23% to close at $57.01 after the company announced the release of its 'Cloudflare One' a cloud-based network that helps with service solutions for the workspace.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NYSE: FAT) jumped 21.8% to close at $6.27 after Noble Capital Markets upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $8 per share.
- Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) shares jumped 21.6% to close at $2.56. Oblong recently announced new patents for remote work to enhance current and planned multi-share collaboration offerings.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 20.5% to close at $0.15. Globus Maritime released quarterly results last month.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) surged 20.3% to close at $4.50.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) gained 20.2% to close at $3.15 after the company was selected to participate in a government-backed program designed to spur innovation.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) climbed 18.5% to close at $17.26. Plantronics is expected to release quarterly earnings on October 29.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 18.3% to close at $12.26.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) gained 17.8% to close at $4.69 as traders circulated Ryan Seacrest tweet highlighting company’s toy lines.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 16.8% to close at $3.06. Nano Dimension recently priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) shares gained 15.3% to close at $6.71.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) surged 14.1% to close at $3.23. Shineco, last month, released FY20 results.
- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) shares rose 13.6% to close at $ 56.85. LivaNova is scheduled to present new data at European Association For Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting demonstrating benefits of perceval sutureless valve.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) jumped 13.4% to close at $10.32. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Flux Power with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $13.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) rose 13.2% to close at $6.09.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 13.1% to close at $3.50. Riot Blockchain, last week, filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) rose 13% to close at $12.33.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) jumped 12.8% to close at $10.50. INTRUSION was recently approved for trading on Nasdaq and priced offering of 3.1 million shares at $8 per share.
- DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) gained 12% to close at $15.68. Huya and DouYu entered into a merger agreement.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 12% to close at $2.42. Marathon Patent Group, last month, engaged Gateway Investor Relations to provide investor relations and consulting services to the company.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) rose 11.7% to close at $10.11. Organovo was recently granted European patent number EP3126490 titled 'engineered Three-Dimensional Breast Tissue, Adipose Tissue, And Tumor Disease Model.'
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 11.1% to close at $3.20.
- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares rose 9.6% to close at $0.6443 after Mango Shipping showed a 46.7% ownership stake in Performance.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 9.3% to close at $8.50 after gaining over 5% in the prior session.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) gained 8.6% to close at $25.19 after surging around 13% on Friday. DiamondPeak Holdings published a date to approve its previously announced merger with Lordstown Motors, an EV company.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped 7.7% to close at $329.72 after announcing plans to acquire customer data infrastructure company Segment for $3.2 billion in stock.
- Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) rose 7.1% to close at $29.00. Kronos Bio shares jumped more than 42% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) surged 4.7% to close at $7.40 after the company provided updates on its COVID-19 initiatives.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares tumbled 59% to close at $4.53 on Monday after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares fell 30.8% to close at $2.5950 on Monday after jumping more than 114% on Friday.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) declined 24% to close at $3.17 after a company it founded, Avenue Therapeutics, was told by the FDA that its New Drug Application for IV Tramadol cannot be approved in its present form.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) declined 23% to close at $15.20 after the company cut its Q3 sales guidance.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares dropped 21.1% to close at $2.02. AgeX Therapeutics shares climbed 194% last Thursday following an amended 13D filing showing Juvenescence Limited has a 50% stake in the company.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) tumbled 19.1% to close at $4.76. ProPhase Labs recently announced plans to explore the acquisition of one or more CLIA accredited labs suitable for COVID-19 and other testing.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 18.3% to close at $3.39 after climbing over 37% on Friday. ReneSola reported a $5 million registered direct offering.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) tumbled 16.7% to close at $15.27.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) dipped 16.4% to close at $13.61. VivoPower International shares gained over 61% on Friday after the company announced its executives signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of a light electric vehicle company called Tembo e-LV.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) fell 15.2% to close at $7.69.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) dropped 14.7% to close at $4.05.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) fell 14.1% to close at $2.19. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares declined 12.8% to close at $12.31. GenMark Diagnostics, last week, issued strong revenue forecast for the third quarter.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) fell 12.2% to close at $3.32. Peter John Abrahamson, on Friday, showed a 5.9% stake in the company.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) shares fell 12.1% to close at $5.24 after the company's plan to delist from exchanges failed. Indian company Vedanta, recently, reported a 23.5% drop in latest-quarter profit.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) shares fell 12% to close at $34.40.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares dropped 11.2% to close at $2.45. FreightCar America said it completed key steps in previously announced manufacturing repositioning.
- HUYA Inc – ADR (NYSE: HUYA) fell 11.2% to close at $22.91 after the company announced a $200 million special dividend and merger with DoYou.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 10.6% to close at $2.12.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 9% to close at $2.65 after surging 10% on Friday.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 8% to close at $0.2799 after surging around 13% on Friday.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 6.5% to close at $4.45. Genfit, last month, announced the first patient first visit for ELATIVE, its global, pivotal, Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 6.1% to close at $0.41 after jumping over 35% on Friday.
- Vaccinex, Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) dropped 5.9% to close at $2.09 after climbing 31% on Friday. Vaccinex, last month, reported results from it Phase 2 SIGNAL study.
