Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for September is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to rise to 100.9 in September from 100.2 in August.
- The Consumer Price Index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a 0.4% rise in August, consumer inflation is expected to increase 0.2% for September.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:25 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget statement for September is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Treasury's monthly deficit is expected o shrink to $115.0 billion in September versus a $200.1 billion deficit in August.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:25 p.m. ET.
