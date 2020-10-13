Google Cloud, Total Launch Tool To Increase Solar Panel Use In Houses

Total SE (NYSE: TOT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google have jointly developed a tool that can help hasten the deployment of solar panels by accurately measuring the solar energy potential of private homes.

What Happened: Solar Mapper — to be first released in Europe and then worldwide — uses novel artificial intelligence algorithms to enhance various parameters related to the deployment of solar panels, Total said in a statement on Tuesday.

“By combining Total's expertise in solar energy with Google Cloud's expertise in artificial intelligence and databases, we were able to develop an attractive and innovative offer together in just 6 months,” said Total Chief Technology Officer Marie-Noelle Semeria.

Why It Matters: Total is also planning on a business-to-business application of Solar Mapper, which would be dedicated to industrial and commercial buildings and installations, the company said.

In August, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) said it aimed to become a zero-waste business within the next decade.

In the same month, Alphabet raised $10 billion in green bonds, which it claimed was the largest such auction ever by any company in history.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) committed to becoming 100% carbon neutral for its supply chains and products by 2030 in July.

