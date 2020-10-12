Market Overview

AUD/USD Forecast: Eased From Its Recent Highs But The Bearish Potential Seems Limited
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
October 12, 2020 5:23pm   Comments
AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7213

  • The Aussie came under pressure after the PBOC lowered the FX risk reserve ratio to zero.
  • AUD/USD eased from its recent highs but the bearish potential seems limited.

The AUD/USD pair gapped lower at the weekly opening, stabilizing afterwards around 0.7210 where it currently stands. The Aussie came under selling pressure at the beginning of the week after China set the yuan fixing at 6.7126, weaker than expected, while the PBOC lowered the FX risk reserve ratio to zero. The Australian dollar fell despite the greenback was  under pressure against most other rivals, also ignoring a substantial advance in Wall Street’s futures.

The Australian macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Tuesday, although China will publish its September Trade Balance, expected to post a surplus of $59.98B.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair has lost its bullish momentum, but the risk of a steeper decline is limited. The 4-hour chart shows that it settled below a flat 200 SMA, but also that it holds above a bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators retreated from overbought levels, but remain well above their midlines. Bears would have better chances on a break below 0.7170, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 0.7170 0.7130 0.7095

Resistance levels: 0.7240 0.7280 0.7315

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: AUD/USD FXStreet

