EUR/USD Forecast: Holds On To Most Of Its Latest Gains, Could Extend Its Advance

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1809

Resurgent coronavirus cases in Europe led to the announcement of fresh restrictive measures.

A US coronavirus aid package still at doubt before the presidential election.

EUR/USD holds on to most of its latest gains, could extend its advance.

The EUR/USD pair spent the day hovering around the 1.1800 level, unable to attract investors. The market’s mood was mostly sour at the beginning of the day, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in Europe and new restrictive measures announced, and the absence of progress in a US coronavirus aid package. Still, the sentiment improved throughout the day, with most European indexes posting daily gains. US markets were closed due to a local holiday, but stocks futures rose, putting pressure on the greenback and preventing EUR/USD from falling.

This Tuesday, Germany will publish the final version of September inflation data, seen as previously estimated at -0.2% YoY. The country will also release the October ZEW Survey, with the Economic Sentiment expected to have deteriorated, also in the Union. The US will release the final reading of September CPI, foreseen at 1.4% YoY.

EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1810, retaining its bullish stance, as per trading above a daily ascendant trend line coming from late September, currently around 1.1760. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA still advancing. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have stabilized within positive levels. Further gains are to be expected on a break above 1.1830, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.1760 1.1720 1.1680

Resistance levels: 1.1830 1.1870 1.1915

