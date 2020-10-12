Market Overview

Why Carnival's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2020 2:14pm   Comments
Why Carnival's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading lower on Monday after the company canceled its remaining Port Miami and Port Canaveral cruises following the CDC's decision to extend its no-sail order and said November operations will not be feasible.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 100 ships on the seas at the end of 2019. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia.

Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon.

Carnival shares traded down 2.30% to $15.32 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.94 and a 52-week low of $7.80.

