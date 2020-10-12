48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares jumped 290% to $2.32. Medley Capital Corporation announced the sale of the MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV portfolio to fund managed by Golub Capital LLC.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) shares jumped 46.2% to $8.51.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) climbed 45.2% to $3.81 after the company was selected to participate in a government-backed program designed to spur innovation.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) jumped 34.5% to $56.76 after Berkshire Hathaway investment manager Ted Weschler showed a 5.89% stake in the company.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) shares gained 34.3% to $20.23 after the company agreed to be acquired for $21 per share.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) climbed 25% to $4.9766 as traders circulated Ryan Seacrest tweet highlighting company’s toy lines.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 23.5% to $43.30 after surging 15% on Friday. LMP Automotive agreed to acquire a 70% interest in Atlantic Automotive Group and Atlantic Central Storage.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) rose 17.4% to $18.78. iHuman shares gained 33% on Friday after pricing its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) gained 16.6% to $6.16.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) surged 16.6% to $54.06 after the company announced the release of its 'Cloudflare One' a cloud-based network that helps with service solutions for the workspace.
- Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) gained 15.6% to $31.13. Kronos Bio shares jumped more than 42% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) rose 15.2% to $16.77. Plantronics is expected to release quarterly earnings on October 29.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 14.2% to $3.29.
- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares gained 14% to $0.67 after Mango Shipping showed a 46.7% ownership stake in Performance.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) gained 14% to $10.39. Organovo was recently granted European patent number EP3126490 titled 'engineered Three-Dimensional Breast Tissue, Adipose Tissue, And Tumor Disease Model.'
- DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) climbed 13.2% to $15.85. Huya and DouYu entered into a merger agreement.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) gained 12.3% to $12.25.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 10.6% to $0.1377. Globus Maritime released quarterly results last month.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 10.5% to $8.60 after gaining over 5% in the prior session.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) rose 9.4% to $25.38 after surging around 13% on Friday. DiamondPeak Holdings published a date to approve its previously announced merger with Lordstown Motors, an EV company.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 9.3% to $2.36. Marathon Patent Group, last month, engaged Gateway Investor Relations to provide investor relations and consulting services to the company.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.1% to $3.3750. Riot Blockchain, last week, filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million.
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 8.3% to $29.00 following a Friday rumor that the company may win an $8.1 billion USPS contract for delivery vehicles.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 7.7% to $1.12.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped 7% to $327.50 after announcing plans to acquire customer data infrastructure company Segment for $3.2 billion in stock.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) climbed 6.5% to $4.8550 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) surged 6.1% to $7.50 after the company provided updates on its COVID-19 initiatives.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 4.5% to $12.93 after the company published positive pre-clinical data on its new COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares dipped 58.4% to $4.5950 after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares declined 28% to $2.70 after jumping more than 114% on Friday.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 26.3% to $14.55 after the company cut its Q3 sales guidance.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) dipped 21.8% to $3.2601 after a company it founded, Avenue Therapeutics, was told by the FDA that its New Drug Application for IV Tramadol cannot be approved in its present form.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 15.3% to $3.5150 after climbing over 37% on Friday. ReneSola reported a $5 million registered direct offering.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 13.1% to $2.53 after surging 10% on Friday.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares fell 12.9% to $2.23. AgeX Therapeutics shares climbed 194% last Thursday following an amended 13D filing showing Juvenescence Limited has a 50% stake in the company.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) shares declined 12.7% to $34.14.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) fell 12.7% to $3.3055. Peter John Abrahamson, on Friday, showed a 5.9% stake in the company.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 11.5% to $0.3865 after jumping over 35% on Friday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 11.4% to $2.10.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares declined 10.9% to $2.46. FreightCar America said it completed key steps in previously announced manufacturing repositioning.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 10.4% to $14.58. VivoPower International shares gained over 61% on Friday after the company announced its executives signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of a light electric vehicle company called Tembo e-LV.
- HUYA Inc – ADR (NYSE: HUYA) fell 9.9% to $23.24 after the company announced a $200 million special dividend and merger with DoYou.
- Vaccinex, Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) dropped 9.8% to $2.0027 after climbing 31% on Friday. Vaccinex, last month, reported results from it Phase 2 SIGNAL study.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) shares fell 9.8% to $5.38 after the company's plan to delist from exchanges failed. Indian company Vedanta, recently, reported a 23.5% drop in latest-quarter profit.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 9.5% to $4.31. Genfit, last month, announced the first patient first visit for ELATIVE, its global, pivotal, Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 7.6% to $0.97 after reporting results for FY20. Recon Technology’s FY20 sales declined 35.8% year-over-year.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 6.8% to $0.2837 after surging around 13% on Friday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 4.4% to $10.29 after the company suggested its equipment may have been involved in a recent California wildfire.
