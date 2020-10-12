Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workhorse Stock Trades Higher After Receiving $200M In Convertible Note Financing

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2020 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
Workhorse Stock Trades Higher After Receiving $200M In Convertible Note Financing

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) looks to provide drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector.

What Happened: On Monday, the company entered into a note purchase agreement worth $200 million, which will allow it to sell 4% of its Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2024 to two institutional lenders. The money will be used to increase and accelerate production volume, and advance new products to market.

"With this financing in place, we can more quickly advance our production efforts heading into 2021 by increasing our supply chain component volumes, hiring more manufacturing employees and automating certain sub-assembly processes," said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes.

See Also: Workhorse Short Seller Says USPS Bid Unlikely To Pan Out

Why It's Important: This latest funding brings legitimacy to Workhorse's business, and to electric service vehicles as a whole. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently showed its electric delivery van, ordered from Rivian.

Workhorse is currently waiting to hear of a bid for vehicles from USPS for electric delivery vehicles. The company recently signed an intellectual property licensing agreement with EV startup Lordstown Motors.

Workhorse stock traded higher by 4.8% to $28.08 at publication time.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKHS)

48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Analyzing Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Which EV Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
Workhorse Short Seller Says USPS Bid Unlikely To Pan Out
Sports Betting Site Allows Wagers On Tesla, Rivian, Lordstown In Race For First Electric Pickup
Founded By Tesla, SpaceX Engineers, Battery Maker Romeo Power Finds SPAC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Financing Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com