Nio's 4th Annual 'Nio Day' Coming In January: What Investors Need To Know

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) have ahead in the form of the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer's Nio Day.

The Jan. 9 Event: The EV maker's annual Nio Day, which is customarily held in December, has been pushed back and will be held Jan. 9, 2021, the company confirmed to Benzinga.

Nio Day is a conclave of Nio vehicle owners and other guests where the company usually showcases new technology and products.

The one scheduled for January 2021 will mark the company's fourth Nio Day.

The event is to be held at Wuliangye Chengdu Financial City Performing Arts Center, located at the Chengdu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone.

Nio is expected to launch a new high-performance, premium, all-electric sedan, the ET7, at the event, Autonews.gasgoo.com reported, citing local media.

The ET7 will likely compete against Tesla's Model S, Electric Vehicle Web reported.

History Of EV Launches At Nio Day: Nio held its first Nio Day Dec. 16, 2017 in Beijing, where it launched its first mass-produced vehicle, the ES8 — a full electric SUV.

The second Nio Day was held at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center on Dec. 15, 2018 with the theme of the year being "Together & Better."

The company unveiled its ES6, a long-range electric SUV, during the event, while also announcing plans to upgrade Nio Houses, Nio Service and Nio Power in 2019.

The stock reaction was muted to the event, with Nio shares shedding about 8.7% in the first trading session following the event.

Come 2019, the company kickstarted the annual event Dec. 28 at Shenzhen Sports Center under the theme "Believe in Better."

The event saw the debut of Nio's third production model: the EC6, a smart electric coupe.

Deliveries of the EC6 began in September 2020.

The company also released a refreshed version of its ES8, a 100 kilowatt-hour liquid-cooled thermostatic battery pack, which aims for a 600 km-plus NEDC range; and 20kW DC Power Home.

Nio shares jusmped about 54% on Dec. 31, 2019 following the most recent Nio Day event.

