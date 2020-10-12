Benzinga's Shopping Wish List For Amazon Prime Day: TVs, Toys And More
Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) annual sales event Prime Day takes place Oct.13-14.
Here is a list of many items the Benzinga team is looking to buy.
Big Ticket Items
- Up to 20% off Cosmo Appliances.
- Up 20% off Midea Fridges and Freezers.
- Up to 30% of select Samsung and Sony TVs.
Electronics
- Fire TV Edition Smart TVs starting at $79.99.
- Echo Dot third generation at $18.99.
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system at $174.
- Kindle Kids Edition at $74.99.
- Up to 33% off Nintendo Switch games.
- Roborock S5 MAX robot vacuum at $439.
Toys
- Up to 40% off brands like L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters, and Journey Girls.
- Up to 30% off toys from Marvel, Star Wars, NERF Toys, and more.
- Up 30% off STEM toys and building sets.
- Up to 30% off adult-themed games like Exploding Kittens.
Kitchen
- Up to 50% of Instant Pot products.
- Up to 40% of Le Creuset kitchen essentials.
- Up to 37% on Ninja kitchen products.
- Up to 35% off beverages from Keurig and Crystal Light.
- Up to 30% off Hershey-branded Halloween candy.
Beauty And Fashion
- Up to 55% off oral care products from Crest.
- Up to 50% off men's grooming products from Gilette and Braun.
- 20% off skin care products from brands like Nivea and Eucerin.
