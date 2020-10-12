Market Overview

Gan Launches Online Sports Betting Simulation For Casino Client
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
Gan Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) announced the launch of a new simulated internet sports betting website Monday. 

What Happened: Gan Limited launched PlayJack.com in partnership with an “existing major midwestern regional retail casino operator.”

The website will allow users to practice sports betting for entertainment purposes and see how they perform against other users in their state.

The platform is powered by Kambi.

The launch is an expansion of Gan’s simulated gaming products.

Why It’s Important: Gan said the product can help clients gain an advantage over daily fantasy sports operators like FanDuel and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

The platform allows Gan clients to acquire future online sports bettors through the platform, which could help with marketing costs in the future.

The announcement from Gan comes after last week’s announced partnership with Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN). That deal will see Gan partner with Wynn for 10 years on the online sports betting platform in Michigan.

The Gan and Wynn platform is expected to be released in November.

GAN Price Action: Shares of Gan Limited were trading down 0.58% at $18.14 at last check Monday. 

