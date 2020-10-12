Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2020 10:28am   Comments
Share:

 

On Monday morning, 5 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Canon (NYSE: CAJ).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI).
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 56.25% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Canon (NYSE: CAJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Monday morning, moving down 0.93%.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.29 on Monday, moving down 1.82%.
  • CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares hit a yearly low of $7.75. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Monday morning, later moving up 2.08%.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.79. Shares traded down 56.25%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATXI + ALEC)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Huya and DouYu To Merge
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Avenue's FDA Decision, Alkermes Adcom Meeting, Aziyo Biologics IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast Slumps On FDA Rejection, AstraZeneca's Breakthrough Therapy Designation, 3 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com