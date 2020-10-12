Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 5 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Canon (NYSE: CAJ).

(NYSE: CAJ). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI).

(NASDAQ: ATXI). Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 56.25% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Canon (NYSE: CAJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Monday morning, moving down 0.93%.

(NYSE: CAJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Monday morning, moving down 0.93%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.29 on Monday, moving down 1.82%.

(NASDAQ: ICPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.29 on Monday, moving down 1.82%. CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares hit a yearly low of $7.75. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

(NYSE: CXW) shares hit a yearly low of $7.75. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Monday morning, later moving up 2.08%.

(NASDAQ: ALEC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Monday morning, later moving up 2.08%. Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.79. Shares traded down 56.25%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.