Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday morning, 5 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Significant Points:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Canon (NYSE: CAJ).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI).
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 56.25% to reach a new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:
- Canon (NYSE: CAJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.90 on Monday morning, moving down 0.93%.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.29 on Monday, moving down 1.82%.
- CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares hit a yearly low of $7.75. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
- Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Monday morning, later moving up 2.08%.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.79. Shares traded down 56.25%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.
