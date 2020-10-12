Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher On Stimulus Optimism

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2020 6:11am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher On Stimulus Optimism

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly higher in early pre-market trade. Wall Street recorded gains last week, thanks to talks around fiscal stimulus. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 2 points to 28,516 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 9.45 points to 3,482.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 121.75 points to 11,846.50.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 7,762,800 with around 214,770 deaths. India reported a total of at least 7,120,530 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 5,094,970 cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.5% to trade at $42.19 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.7% to trade at $39.91 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 4 to 193 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today after recording gains in the previous session. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.2% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%, while German DAX 30 gained 0.2% and London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1%. Wholesale prices in Germany fell 1.8% year-over-year in September after declining 2.2% in the prior month.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.26%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 2.20%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 2.64% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.1%. People's Bank of China lowered the reserve requirement ratio for some foreign exchange forwards.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $247.

Snowflake shares rose 2.1% to $242.99 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported an increase in quarterly sales in China for the first time after two years, Reuters reported. The automaker’s Chinese sales gained 12% year-over-year in the quarter ended September.
  • A consortium comprising Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) and Pacific Equity offered to acquire Australia's Link Administration Holdings for $2 billion.
  • Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) disclosed that it has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
  • A coronavirus rapid test co-developed by Israel and India that detects COVID-19 virus infection in less than a minute could be rolled out in a "matter of days," reports the Jerusalem Post.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + CG)

5 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2020
GM Spurts First China Quarterly Sales Growth In Two Years, With Mini Van Leading EV Sales
Analyst Predicts 'Initially Negative Reaction' In Auto Stocks If Democrats Sweep Election
Workhorse Short Seller Says USPS Bid Unlikely To Pan Out
GM Teases Hummer Electric Pickup, Announces Date For Reservations
GM, Honda-Led Group Launches Blockchain-Based Electric Vehicle Charging Network
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsNews Penny Stocks Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com