5 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2020

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported an increase in quarterly sales in China for the first time after two years, Reuters reported. The automaker’s Chinese sales gained 12% year-over-year in the quarter ended September. GM shares slipped 0.2% to close at $32.16 on Friday.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) disclosed that it has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware. Mallinckrodt shares dropped 31.2% to close at $0.75 on Friday.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) shares jumped more than 42% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share. Kronos Bio shares climbed 42.5% to close at $27.07 on Friday.

