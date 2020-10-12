5 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported an increase in quarterly sales in China for the first time after two years, Reuters reported. The automaker’s Chinese sales gained 12% year-over-year in the quarter ended September. GM shares slipped 0.2% to close at $32.16 on Friday.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) disclosed that it has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware. Mallinckrodt shares dropped 31.2% to close at $0.75 on Friday.
- Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) shares jumped more than 42% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share. Kronos Bio shares climbed 42.5% to close at $27.07 on Friday.
- A consortium comprising Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) and Pacific Equity offered to acquire Australia's Link Administration Holdings for $2 billion. Carlyle Group shares gained 0.4% to close at $26.80 on Friday.
- Shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) surged over 26% on Friday on news of a commercial agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. SpartanNash shares gained 26.3% to close at $21.49 on Friday.
