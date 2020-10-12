Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2020 5:10am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported an increase in quarterly sales in China for the first time after two years, Reuters reported. The automaker’s Chinese sales gained 12% year-over-year in the quarter ended September. GM shares slipped 0.2% to close at $32.16 on Friday.
  • Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) disclosed that it has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware. Mallinckrodt shares dropped 31.2% to close at $0.75 on Friday.
  • Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) shares jumped more than 42% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share. Kronos Bio shares climbed 42.5% to close at $27.07 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • A consortium comprising Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) and Pacific Equity offered to acquire Australia's Link Administration Holdings for $2 billion. Carlyle Group shares gained 0.4% to close at $26.80 on Friday.
  • Shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) surged over 26% on Friday on news of a commercial agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. SpartanNash shares gained 26.3% to close at $21.49 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + CG)

GM Spurts First China Quarterly Sales Growth In Two Years, With Mini Van Leading EV Sales
Analyst Predicts 'Initially Negative Reaction' In Auto Stocks If Democrats Sweep Election
Workhorse Short Seller Says USPS Bid Unlikely To Pan Out
GM Teases Hummer Electric Pickup, Announces Date For Reservations
GM, Honda-Led Group Launches Blockchain-Based Electric Vehicle Charging Network
Sports Betting Site Allows Wagers On Tesla, Rivian, Lordstown In Race For First Electric Pickup
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com