62 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares jumped 114.3% to close at $3.75 on Friday.
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares climbed 96% to close at $0.7250 on Friday after surging more than 22% on Thursday.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares gained 61.4% to close at $16.28 after the company announced its executives signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of a light electric vehicle company called Tembo e-LV.
- Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) gained 42.5% to close at $27.07 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares surged 37.4% to close at $4.15.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) gained 33.3% to close at $16.00 after pricing its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) surged 31.4% to close at $2.22. Vaccinex, last month, reported results from it Phase 2 SIGNAL study.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 30.8% to close at $2.55. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) rose 29% to close at $5.69 after the company announced that Merck KGaA raised its stake in the company.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) gained 26.3% to close at $21.49 on news of a commercial agreement
- with Amazon.com, Inc. MIBiz reported SpartanNash entered a partnership that could see Amazon become the largest shareholder in the company.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 26.3% to close at $1.92 after the company announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Smart Repair Pro, Inc. and Purex, Inc. operating on the Amazon Marketplace.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) rose 25.8% to close at $2.49. cbdMD was recently chosen by distribution company PRO Group to distribute through its network.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) gained 19.1% to close at $2.74
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) surged 17.4% to close at $27.05 after the company issued Q3 e-scooter sales volume update.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) gained 17.1% to close at $2.67.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) climbed 16.7% to close at $2.10.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 16.5% to close at $2.61 following a Seeking Alpha article suggesting 'MicroVision LiDAR Is Worth $2 Billion According To Valuation Of Velodyne And Luminar LiDAR By Ford, Baidu, Hyundai, Volvo.'
- Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) rose 15.5% to close at $51.37 after the company disclosed upbeat preliminary financial results for its third quarter. The company said it expects preliminary earnings of $1.55 to $1.60, versus analysts’ expectations of $0.96 per share.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) gained 14.7% to close at $26.31. Intellia Therapeutics, last month, presented new preclinical data showing persistent in vivo editing and durability of effect following CRISPR/Cas9-based treatment.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 14.7% to close at $35.09. LMP Automotive agreed to acquire a 70% Interest in New York’s largest franchise dealership group, Atlantic Automotive Group, and New York logistics and vehicle storage company, Atlantic Central Storage.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) climbed 14.5% to close at $6.41 on Friday after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) climbed 14.5% to close at $4.75.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) gained 14.4% to close at $2.62.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 14.3% to close at $62.84.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) gained 14.1% to close at $120.94 in pre-market trading. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is in advanced talks to acquire Xilinx in a deal valued at over $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) rose 14% to close at $38.57.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) shares rose 13.8% to close at $19.35 after the company priced its $17 per share.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) climbed 13.3% to close at $11.05. Goldman Sachs upgraded Liberty Latin America from Neutral to Buy, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) gained 13.3% to close at $17.00 after pricing IPO at $15 per share.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) rose 13.1% to close at $21.24.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) rose 12.8% to close at $23.20 after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 12.6% to close at $2.15 after the company announced that it expanded its operations to Brazil.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 12.2% to close at $4.61 as the company raised its outlook for the first quarter. The company said it now expects Q1 earnings of $0.05 to $0.08 per share on sales of $233 million to $236 million.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 10.5% to close at $19.85.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 10.1% to close at $2.62 after the company announced it has won an $8 million funding award from the Department of Energy to design and manufacture a SureSource electrolysis platform.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) rose 9.4% to close at $126.58.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares climbed 5.6% to close at $7.78 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 5.2% to close at $0.3565. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen with an Overweight rating and a $1 price target.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 5% to close at $141.53 as the company reported strong preliminary results for the third quarter. The company reported preliminary sales of $2.267 billion, which is above the $2 billion guidance midpoint.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) gained 4.9% to close at $4.75 after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $5 to $6.
Losers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares dropped 22.3% to close at $2.79 on Friday after the company announced the pricing of a 4 million share public offering at $3 per share.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) fell 19.2% to close at $1.89. Houston American Energy, last month, announced the Frost #2-H frac has been completed and will go into production within a week..
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares fell 18.2% to close at $0.8113 after falling 15% on Thursday. RAVE Restaurant Group, on Tuesday, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares declined 16.7% to close at $0.90 after rising more than 29% on Thursday.
- Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) fell 16.1% to close at $28.11.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) declined 15.4% to close at $9.31. INTRUSION was approved for trading on Nasdaq under ticker 'INTZ' and priced offering of 3.1 million shares at $8 per share.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) fell 13.1% to close at $29.20. Nkarta recently announced management changes.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dipped 13% to close at $4.48.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 12.1% to close at $3.26.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) dropped 11.8% to close at $3.22 after gaining around 25% on Thursday. GeoVax, last month, priced 2.56 million unit public offering at $5 per unit.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) fell 9.2% to close at $34.61.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 8.9% to close at $2.56 after gaining around 8% in the prior session. ThermoGenesis, last month, announced plans to roll out a 'comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic product line' for COVID-19.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 8.6% to close at $2.35. DPW’s Coolisys Power Electronics Business, yesterday, announced New Energy Storage System (ESS) product line.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares dropped 8.3% to close at $5.50 after climbing 30% on Thursday.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 7.4% to close at $4.73 after climbing around 20% on Thursday.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares fell 6.8% to close at $0.96 after dropping more than 10% on Thursday. The company was recently granted U.S. patent number 10,793,957 titled ‘closed loop systems and methods for recycling lead acid batteries.’
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 6.6% to close at $0.9812 after dropping 11% on Thursday.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) declined 6.3% to close at $4.49 after declining around 17% on Thursday.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) tumbled 6% to close at $8.41 after climbing over 15% on Thursday.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 5.5% to close at $0.5370 after surging around 16% on Thursday.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares fell 5.3% to close at $0.8619. Artelo Biosciences recently received Ethics Committee approval in the UK to commence its Phase I/II study of ART27.13.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 5.2% to close at $2.01 after dropping 18% in the prior session. American Resource recently announced pricing of $13 million registered direct offering at $2.50 per share.
