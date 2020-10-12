China's Yuan Move, Stimulus Optimism Lift European Stocks

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures are trading higher 0.05% and 0.24% respectively at press time. This upward move along with a positive trading session in Asia has lifted sentiments in European markets.

Euro Stoxx 50 index is trading 0.62% higher at publication time. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to giving an indication on upcoming interest rates and a stimulus when she speaks later Monday along with other members.

London's FTSE 100 index, which started the day trading lower, has advanced 0.28% as of press time, despite oil majors trading lower due to a dip in oil prices. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new measures and restrictions to contain the rising coronavirus cases. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak late Monday along with Monetary Policy Committee members David Ramsden and Jonathan Haskel. British Retail Consortium's retail sales data for September is due late Monday.

Germany's DAX is trading up 0.60% after the country's Wholesale Price Inflation number for September was flat month-over-month following a 0.4% decline in August.

France's CAC 40 index is trading 0.59% higher. Investors will be watching the short-term French BTF bills auction on Monday.

Spain's IBEX index has advanced 0.30% in early trade. No major economic events are due in Spain on Monday.

U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 0.08% higher to 93.138. The dollar has gained 0.11% against the Euro to $1.1811 and 0.11% against the Sterling to trade at $1.3031 at press times.

ETFs to watch Monday: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK), which gained 0.96% on Friday's close and 3.18% in the last week; and SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (NYSE: FEZ), which closed 0.89% higher on Friday and advanced 3.38% in the last week.