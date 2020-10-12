Trump Says He's Now 'Immune' To COVID-19 — Twitter Disagrees

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Sunday labeled a tweet from President Donald Trump that claimed he was now immune to COVID-19 as ‘misleading.'

What Happened: "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday," the president had posted on the social media platform. "That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!"

The Jack Dorsey-led social media platform said in a disclaimer attached to the president’s tweet that it violated Twitter’s policies regarding spreading “misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” The social media company said it had left the tweet accessible in “the public’s interest.”

Why It Matters: On Saturday night, the President’s physician Sean Conley released a memorandum stating that he was no longer “considered a transmission risk to others.”

Trump’s COVID-19 viral load status was now at an “undetectable subgenomic mRNA,” according to his doctor.

Conley said that the president met the criteria set by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for “safe discontinuation of isolation.”

Experts questioned the wording of Trump’s diagnostic tests as it did not categorically state that the president had tested “negative” for COVID-19, according to the New York Times.

Susan Butler-Wu, a clinical microbiologist, reportedly said that the subgenomic mRNA mentioned in Dr. Conley’s memorandum is a part of a virus that is detectable by laboratory techniques and suggests the presence of an actively replicating virus.

The president plans to travel to Florida, an important swing state, on Monday and would hold election rallies in Pennsylvania and Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, Reuters reported.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed nearly 0.2% lower at $45.90 on Friday and gained 0.11% in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: The White House via Flickr