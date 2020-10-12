LA Lakers Beat Miami Heat 106-93 To Emerge As NBA Champions

The Los Angeles Lakers emerged as the new NBA champions after defeating the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night at the Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

The Lakers won Game 6 of the NBA Finals, clinching the best-of-seven series after winning four games to two.

Sunday’s victory puts the Lakers at par with the Boston Celtics for the most NBA wins.

The @Lakers are now tied with our heated rivals the Celtics with 17 NBA World Championships! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2020

“For me to be a part of such a historical franchise is an unbelievable feeling, not only for myself but for my teammates, for the organization, for the coaches, for the trainers, everybody that's here,” said LeBron James, who earned his fourth championship.

James was named NBA Finals most valuable player for the fourth time after he finished the night with a triple-double — consisting of 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson said it was "mission accomplished" for James who "made good on his guarantee that he would take the [Lakers] to the NBA Finals and bring a championship to Lakers fans all around the world."

Photo by Ian D'Andrea on Flickr