Check Out Beauty Mogul Jeffree Star's Pink-Themed California Home For $3.5M

Controversial YouTuber and beauty mogul Jeffree Star is selling his pink-themed 6,785 square foot home in Calabasas, California for $3.5 million.

The property address is on 3420 Cordova Drive and the agents are Marc Shevin and Sara Shevin.

The property has six en suite bedrooms, including a master suite with a stone bath, spa tub, glass-encased shower with multiple heads, walk-out balcony, and nice views overlooking the grounds and neighborhood below.

It's located in the guard-gated community of Calabasas Park Estates and nestled on a private lot.

The large scale rooms include a two-story entry foyer that is warm and filled with natural light, a spacious chef's kitchen with two islands, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, stone counters, custom cove ceiling, walk-in pantry and a generous morning room.

The large family room has a wet bar and fireplace, plus an elegant formal dining room with a built-in fish tank, sunny living room with large picture windows, cozy fireplace, and French doors leading out to the very private grounds.

The pink-themed mansion is located in the Las Virgenes Schools District, just a few minutes to The Commons Shopping Center, and close to the beaches of Malibu.