Why HCA Healthcare's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported it sees third-quarter sales of roughly $13 billion, versus the $12.67 billion estimate.

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S. As of June 2020, the firm owned and operates 186 hospitals, 122 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England.

HCA Healthcare shares traded up 2.20% to $134.61 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $151.97 and a 52-week low of $58.38.