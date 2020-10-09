Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 4 companies made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: CLSN) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Phoenix Tree Hldgs (NYSE: DNK) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 4.5% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit a yearly low of $36.67. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

