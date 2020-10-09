Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2020 10:11am   Comments
During Friday's morning session, 4 companies made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Phoenix Tree Hldgs (NYSE: DNK) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 4.5% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit a yearly low of $36.67. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Phoenix Tree Hldgs (NYSE: DNK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Friday morning, moving down 4.5%.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.89 and moving down 2.99%.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock later traded up 1.34% for the day.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

