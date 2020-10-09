Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; AMD Nears Deal To Buy Xilinx

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.23% to 28489.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.75% to 11506.40. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.45% to 3462.25.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 7,607,950 cases with around 212,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 6,906,150 confirmed cases and 106,490 deaths, while Brazil reported over 5,028,440 COVID-19 cases with 148,950 deaths. In total, there were at least 36,574,080 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 1,062,650 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped 0.9% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), up 25%, and Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), up 17%.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 0.7%.

Top Headline

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is in late-stage discussions to acquire Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX), and a deal could be finalized as soon as next week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Xilinx acquisition is estimated close to $30 billion, a record valuation in the semiconductor industry.

Equities Trading UP

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares shot up 61% to $16.18 after the company announced its executives signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of a light electric vehicle company called Tembo e-LV.

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) got a boost, shooting 26% to $2.82 following a Seeking Alpha article suggesting 'MicroVision LiDAR Is Worth $2 Billion According To Valuation Of Velodyne And Luminar LiDAR By Ford, Baidu, Hyundai, Volvo.'

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $7.00 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.

Equities Trading DOWN

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares tumbled 24% to $2.7452 after the company announced the pricing of a 4 million share public offering at $3 per share.

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) were down 17% to $1.95. Houston American Energy, last month, announced the Frost #2-H frac has been completed and will go into production within a week..

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) was down, falling 12% to $2.1805. AgeX Therapeutics shares climbed 194% on Thursday following an amended 13D filing showing Juvenescence Limited has a 50% stake in the company.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $40.89, while gold traded up 1.7% to $1,927.10.

Silver traded up 3.3% Friday to $24.670 while copper rose 1.7% to $3.0945.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.2%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.2%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 gained 0.2%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.7% and London’s FTSE 100 gained 1%.

Britain's economy expanded for the fourth consecutive month, rising by 2.1% in August. However, the country’s industrial production rose 0.3% in August, versus a 5.2% surge in July.

Economics

US wholesale inventories rose 1.4% for August, versus analysts’ expectations for a 2% increase.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.