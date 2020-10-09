UN World Food Program Wins Nobel Peace Prize

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday morning to The World Food Program.

What Happened: The WFP was recognized by the prestigious Nobel Committee for its "contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

The WFP helps feed nearly 100 million people in 88 countries. One out of nine people worldwide don't have enough to eat.

The United Nations entity will become increasingly important, as the global COVID-19 pandemic could double hunger rates worldwide.

Why It's Important: Conflict and hunger are often interlinked with each other, and the Nobel award is a "reminder that food security, peace and stability go together," the WFP said in a press release.

"Without peace, we cannot achieve our global goal of zero hunger; and while there is hunger, we will never have a peaceful world," according to the organization.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in a video posted on Twitter the award is the "first time in my life I've been speechless."

What's Next: The WFP organization will continue working in the "most difficult, most complex places in the world," Beasley said. In the meantime, the organization and all of its dedicated members "deserve this award."

WFP warehouse workers carry bags of food items for distribution Oct. 4 in Nigeria. Photo by Damilola Onafuwa/courtesy of the World Food Programme.