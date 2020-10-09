40 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares rose 61.1% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after surging more than 22% on Thursday.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 35.7% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 31.7% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. MicroVision shares climbed around 6% on Thursday following Seeking Alpha article 'MicroVision LiDAR Is Worth $2 Billion According To Valuation Of Velodyne And Luminar LiDAR By Ford, Baidu, Hyundai, Volvo'.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 16.5% to $123.43 in pre-market trading. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is in advanced talks to acquire Xilinx in a deal valued at over $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 17.7% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after the company and IGAN Biosciences entered into a entered into a Research License and Option agreement to study Selecta's ImmTOR immune tolerance platform in combination with IGAN's immunoglobulin A protease.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 15.8% to $4.76 in pre-market trading as the company raised its outlook for the first quarter. The company said it now expects Q1 earnings of $0.05 to $0.08 per share on sales of $233 million to $236 million.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 15.1% to $8.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) rose 14% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. China Ceramics recently released results for the first half of 2020.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) rose 13.2% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 18% in the prior session. American Resource recently announced pricing of $13 million registered direct offering at $2.50 per share.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) rose 12.8% to $23.20 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 12.6% to $16.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong revenue forecast for the third quarter. The company expects revenue to surge 104% year-over-year to $42.6 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $38.09 million. The company’s ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 also received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 10.5% to $0.3739 in pre-market trading. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen with an Overweight rating and a $1 price target.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 10.1% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 10% to $1.32 in pre-market trading as the company tweeted a photo of its technology at the Las Vegas Raiders Arena.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 9.7% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after dipping 35% on Thursday. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) rose 8.5% to $9.67 in pre-market trading.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 8% to $0.24 in pre-market trading.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) rose 7.7% to $142.00 in pre-market trading as the company issued strong revenue forecast for the third quarter. The company said it expects revenue to increase to $13.30 billion versus $12.69 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts project revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter. The company also announced plans to return around $6 billion in CARES Act funding.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 7.5% to $5.48 in pre-market trading. Shares of several cannabis companies traded higher on Thursday after Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris indicated the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 7.3% to $6.60 in pre-market trading on continued momentum after Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris indicated the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana..
- Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) rose 6.8% to $47.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed upbeat preliminary financial results for its third quarter. The company said it expects preliminary earnings of $1.55 to $1.60, versus analysts’ expectations of $0.96 per share.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 5% to $141.51 in pre-market trading as the company reported strong preliminary results for the third quarter. The company reported preliminary sales of $2.267 billion, which is above the $2 billion guidance midpoint.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 4.7% to $13.77 in pre-market trading. GameStop shares jumped 44% on Thursday after the company announced a new multi-year partnership with Microsoft.
Losers
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) fell 14.1% to $2.13 in pre-market trading. AgeX Therapeutics shares climbed 194% on Thursday following an amended 13D filing showing Juvenescence Limited has a 50% stake in the company.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) fell 12.9% to $0.9411 in pre-market trading after rising more than 29% on Thursday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 12.5% to $3.14 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy, last month, disclosed a partnership with Washington Hospitality Association.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares fell 12.1% to $0.80 in pre-market trading. rtelo Biosciences recently received Ethics Committee approval in the UK to commence its Phase I/II study of ART27.13.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 11.9% to $0.5003 in pre-market trading after surging around 16% on Thursday.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares fell 10.4% to $0.9225 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Thursday. The company was recently granted U.S. patent number 10,793,957 titled ‘closed loop systems and methods for recycling lead acid batteries.’
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 9.8% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after climbing over 31% on Thursday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 9.7% to $2.32 in pre-market trading. DPW’s Coolisys Power Electronics Business, yesterday, announced New Energy Storage System (ESS) product line.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 9.6% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after declining 33% on Thursday. The company holds minerals rights for lithium and uranium deposits and strength appears related to momentum in lithium names amid EV battery interest.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 9.3% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Thursday. RAVE Restaurant Group, on Tuesday, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) fell 8.4% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after declining around 17% on Thursday.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) fell 6.8% to $0.97 in pre-market trading. ALJ Regional shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company reaffirmed guidance.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 6.4% to $0.9825 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Thursday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 5.6% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% in the prior session. ThermoGenesis, last month, announced plans to roll out a 'comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic product line' for COVID-19.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) fell 5.3% to $4.44 in pre-market trading. Consumer Portfolio Services shares surged 40% on Thursday after Auto Experience proposed to acquire the company for $135 million in cash.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares fell 5% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Sunworks shares jumped 45% on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects in the third quarter.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares fell 2.3% to $84.55 in pre-market trading. AMD is in advanced talks to acquire Xilinx in a deal valued at over $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
