64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares climbed 193.8% to close at $2.48 on Thursday following an amended 13D filing showing Juvenescence Limited has a 50% stake in the company.
- Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) shares gained 48.1% to close at $60.65 as Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced plans to acquire the company for $7 billion.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 44.1% to close at $13.49 after the company announced a multi-year partnership with Microsoft to standardize its business operations on Microsoft's cloud solutions.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) surged 40% to close at $4.69 after Auto Experience proposed to acquire the company for $135 million in cash.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares gained 36.8% to close at $9.41 after the company issued Q3 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) gained 34% to close at $6.15.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) surged 33.3% to close at $4.40. FTS Int'l, last month, amended and restated restructuring support deal with creditors.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) surged 31.5% to close at $2.34.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) jumped 30% to close at $6.00.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares rose 29.3% to close at $1.08 after surging more than 36% on Wednesday.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) gained 28.1% to close at $17.30 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $25 per share.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares climbed 23.3% to close at $10.52. Jumia recently highlighted launch of food festival campaign, ‘in partnership with local restaurants and supermarkets, as well as blue chip international restaurant chains such as KFC, Burger King and McDonald's.’
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 24.6% to close at $3.65. GeoVax, last month, priced 2.56 million unit public offering at $5 per unit.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares rose 23.2% to close at $1.04 after the company reaffirmed its guidance.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) jumped 19.7% to close at $5.11.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 18.3% to close at $6.15 after Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris indicated the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) surged 17.7% to close at $6.32.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) gained 15.8% to close at $46.32.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares rose 15.5% to close at $8.95.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) gained 15.2% to close at $50.53 after the company reported strong preliminary revenue for the third quarter. The company said it sees Q3 sales of roughly $53 million.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 14.3% to close at $7.53 on reports JPMorgan Chase said it would extend $30 billion in additional loans to Black and Latino home buyers and small-business owners.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) gained 13.9% to close at $2.71 following shutdown of Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Delta.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) surged 13.7% to close at $4.91. O2Micro International recently issued Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) gained 13.5% to close at $17.63 after Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris indicated the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana.
- Coty Inc. (NASDAQ: COTY) rose 12.3% to close at $3.74 after the company announced the expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) gained 11.3% to close at $18.29.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares gained 10.2% to close at $2.38 after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. JP Morgan initiated coverage on FuelCell with an Overweight rating.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) rose 10.1% to close at $3.81. Trio-Tech released Q4 results last month.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) gained 10% to close at $1.10 after surging around 9% on Wednesday. Uxin recently raised $25 million in two private placements.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NYSE: BIOX) climbed 8.5% to close at $6.36 after the company announced Argentina has approved the commercialization of the company's HB4 drought-resistant GMO wheat.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) jumped 8% to close at $154.82 after the company announced top-line results from its Phase 3 study of Xywav Oral Solution in adult patients with Idiopathic Hypersomnia.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) gained 6.5% to close at $69.50. AeroVironment successfully completed Sunglider solar HAPS stratospheric test flight, surpassing 60,000 feet altitude and demonstrating broadband mobile broadband communication.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) climbed 6% to close at $131.49 after the company issued strong Q3 sales guidance. The company also announced it will separate its managed infrastructure services unit of its global technology services division into a new public company.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) gained 5.9% to close at $8.45. Orion Energy Systems unveiled new video tour of its LED lighting production facility in Wisconsin.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) rose 5.3% to close at $30.95 after declining 12% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares tumbled 42.1% to close at $16.00 on Thursday after the company, Amgen and Servier announced topline results from GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. No reduction in the secondary endpoint of CV death was observed.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) declined 34.6% to close at $1.95 after climbing over 36% on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 33.5% to close at $7.80. The company holds minerals rights for lithium and uranium deposits and strength appears related to momentum in lithium names amid EV battery interest.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) declined 25.3% to close at $5.15 after surging around 44% on Wednesday.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) dipped 22.7% to close at $7.17. Sky Solar Holdings shares gained around 8% on Wednesday as the company reported striking out of winding-up petition.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares declined 18.7% to close at $4.83. Taiwan Liposome shares surged around 37% on Wednesday after the company received Australian and Taiwan approval to initiate Phase I clinical trial of TLC19 inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) shares slipped 18.5% to close at $2.12. American Resource reported pricing of $13 million registered direct offering at $2.50 per share.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 17.7% to close at $1.16 after surging around 50% on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network, last month, announced it would collaborate with Brand Marketer and Brittany Applegate. The stock has reversed and is now trading lower now.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) declined 16.6% to close at $4.79 after surging around 93% on Wednesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 15.7% to close at $1.02 following a 23% jump on Wednesday.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) declined 15.2% to close at $0.9917 after rising over 127% on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group, on Tuesday, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) fell 14.9% to close at $11.44. Enlivex Therapeutics, last week, reported positive news related to the company's COVID-19 treatment.
- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) fell 14.7% to close at $14.50 after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) dipped 14% to close at $5.78. Capstone Turbine, last week, said it expects preliminary Q2 positive cash flow from operations and cash on hand of $16.7 million.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 13.7% to close at $3.02.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares declined 13.3% to close at $11.04 after its parent company, IAC, issued monthly metrics for the company.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) tumbled 12.4% to close at $9.20 The Peck Company shares rose 45% on Wednesday in sympathy with Sunworks after the company announced it won $10 million in project wins in Q3.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 11.8% to close at $3.58. Sunworks shares jumped 45% on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects in the third quarter.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 11.5% to close at $1.08 after climbing over 46% on Wednesday.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) dropped 11.4% to close at $3.43.
- LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) fell 11.3% to close at $9.42.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) fell 10.7% to close at $19.50. OptimizeRx, last month, reported a partnership with Epion Health to provide adherence and affordability support at point of care.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) declined 10.4% to close at $101.54. Acuity Brands posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 9.6% to close at $70.54.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) dropped 7% to close at $401.01 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) fell 5.6% to close at $11.60 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.
- Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) dropped 5.2% to close at $14.30 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) fell 5.1% to close at $194.50. Helen of Troy reported upbeat Q2 results. However, the company deferred initiation of fiscal 2021 outlook due to uncertainty from COVID-19 pandemic.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) slipped 5.1% to close at $2.99 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
