Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. A 0.5% rise is projected in wholesale inventories for August.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
