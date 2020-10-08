AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Outperformed During Thursday's Asian Session And Then Eased

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7163

Limited price action on Thursday, equity prices rise across the globe.

AUD/USD gained again, needs to climb above 0.7190 to remove negative bias.

Aussie outperformed during Thursday’s Asian session and then eased.

The Aussie rose across the board during the Asian session, boosted partially by a rally in AUD/NZD. It then pulled back with AUD/USD holding onto daily gains supported by moderate risk appetite. Equity prices ended higher in Wall Street on the back of expectations about more fiscal stimulus in the US. Comments about stimulus could continue to weigh on markets. In the US, initial jobless claims dropped less than expected to 840K while continuing claims came in better-than-expected falling under 11 million. On Friday, data to be released includes the Home Loans in Australia, the Financial Stability Review from the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Chinese Caixin Service PMI for September, all during the Asian session.

The AUD/USD in the 4-hour chart is testing the 20-SMA around 0.7165, level located near the 0.7170 resistance zone. A break higher would strengthen the Aussie that could rise toward 0.7200. A daily close above 0.7200 could sign that a temporary bottom is in place. Lack of interest from buyers at the current level should lead to another test of 0.7140 during the Asian session. More sellers are likely to arise under 0.7140. The next critical support stands around the 0.7095 area (September low).

Support levels: 0.7145 0.7100 0.706

Resistance levels: 0.7170 0.7210 0.7250

