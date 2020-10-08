EUR/USD Forecast: Key Resistance To Overcome Is Seen At The 1.1800 Area

EUR/USD ends the day virtually unchanged, extends rangebound trade.

ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts failed to inspire directional moves in EUR/USD

Key resistance to overcome is seen at the 1.1800 area.

The EUR/USD pair is closing Thursday around 1.1750, virtually unchanged after oscillating between a low of 1.1732 and a high of 1.1781, unable to set a directional short-term bias as markets alternate cautious optimism and a slight recovery of the US dollar. Investors’ attention remains focused on the US stimulus aid package negotiations and the upcoming presidential elections.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank released the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts, which showed that rate cuts and adjustments to the TLTROs conditions remain a possibility. The Accounts also showed that the recent appreciation of the euro was noticed by the Governing Council. In fact, the higher exchange rate was behind the revision lower in the inflation outlook published in September. Earlier on the day, separated data showed that German Trade Balance shrunk to €15.7 billion during August, with Imports expanding 5.8% and Exports rising 2.4%.

On the other side of the Atlantic, data showed Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined by 9,000 last week to 840,000, although worse than the 820,000 expected. There is no first-tier data scheduled on Friday.

The technical picture for the EUR/USD looks neutral, although slightly tilted to the upside, according to the 4-hour chart following this week rangebound price action. The price consolidates above the 50- and 100-period SMA, which are close to complete a bullish cross at the 1.1740 area, while the 20-period SMA offers immediate resistance at 1.1765. A break here could improve the EUR/USD outlook, with the next upside target at 1.1790 (200-period SMA) and 1.1807, weekly high, ahead of 1.1917, Sep 10 high.

Support levels: 1.1740 1.1725 1.1690

Resistance levels: 1.1765 1.1810 1.1850

Image sourced from Pixabay