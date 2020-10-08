Why Piedmont Lithium's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) shares are trading lower on Thursday potentially amid profit taking following the stock's recent surge.

Piedmont Lithium is a lithium-based company focused on the development of its Piedmont Lithium Project located within the Carolina TinSpodumene Belt (''TSB'') and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines.

Piedmont Lithium shares traded down 12% to $37.70 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.50 and a 52-week low of $4.