Why LSB Industries Stock Is Trading Higher Today

LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company won a seven-year Nitric Acid contract.

LSB Industries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products in the United States. The company manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets.

LSB Industries shares traded up 25.45% to $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.79 and a 52-week low of $1.