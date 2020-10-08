Why Denison Mines Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Denison Mines (NYSE: DNN) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported that it increased its offering to 47 million shares at 37 cents per share.
Denison Mines is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
Denison Mines shares traded down 19.07% to 37 cents on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of 58 cents and a 52-week low of 19 cents.
