Why Denison Mines Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Denison Mines (NYSE: DNN) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported that it increased its offering to 47 million shares at 37 cents per share.

Denison Mines is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Denison Mines shares traded down 19.07% to 37 cents on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of 58 cents and a 52-week low of 19 cents.