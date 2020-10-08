Market Overview

Why DraftKings Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2020 2:49pm   Comments
DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading lower on Thursday amid reports of additional NFL players testing positive for the coronavirus.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The firm provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities.

DraftKings shares traded down 4.39% to $50.99 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.19 and a 52-week low of $9.85.

See Also: DraftKings Falls On $52 Share Offering, NFL Uncertainty

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

