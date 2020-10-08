Why DraftKings Is Trading Lower Today

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading lower on Thursday amid reports of additional NFL players testing positive for the coronavirus.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The firm provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities.

DraftKings shares traded down 4.39% to $50.99 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.19 and a 52-week low of $9.85.

