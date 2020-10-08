48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) jumped 305.1% to $3.42 following an amended 13D filing showing Juvenescence Limited has a 50% stake in the company.
- Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) shares jumped 47.7% to $60.45 as Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced plans to acquire the company for $7 billion.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) climbed 35.8% to $4.55 after Auto Experience proposed to acquire the company for $135 million in cash.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares climbed 33% to $9.15 after the company issued Q3 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 28% to $8.37 on reports JPMorgan Chase said it would extend $30 billion in additional loans to Black and Latino home buyers and small-business owners.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) climbed 25.8% to $2.24.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares gained 18.4% to $1.00 after the company reaffirmed its guidance.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 16.8% to $51.17 after the company reported strong preliminary revenue for the third quarter. The company said it sees Q3 sales of roughly $53 million.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares gained 15.3% to $0.9629 after surging more than 36% on Wednesday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) rose 14.4% to $2.07 after gaining more than 8% on Wednesday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 13.8% to $2.46 after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. JP Morgan initiated coverage on FuelCell with an Overweight rating.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) climbed 13.6% to $15.36 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $25 per share.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 12.3% to $6.48 on reports JPMorgan Chase said it would extend $30 billion in additional loans to Black and Latino home buyers and small-business owners.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) jumped 12.3% to $18.46.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) rose 12.1% to $8.94. Orion Energy Systems unveiled new video tour of its LED lighting production facility in Wisconsin.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) gained 12.1% to $ 3.88. Trio-Tech released Q4 results last month.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 11.2% to $1.3450 following a 23% jump on Wednesday.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) gained 11.25 to $32.71 after declining 12% on Wednesday.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) surged 11.1% to $ 72.49. AeroVironment successfully completed Sunglider solar HAPS stratospheric test flight, surpassing 60,000 feet altitude and demonstrating broadband mobile broadband communication.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 11% to $1.11 after surging around 9% on Wednesday. Uxin recently raised $25 million in two private placements.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 10.3% to $2.81 after gaining around 18% on Wednesday. DPW recently announced an $8.875 million common stock offering.
- Coty Inc. (NASDAQ: COTY) gained 8.3% to $3.6046 after the company announced the expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NYSE: BIOX) rose 7.3% to $6.29 after the company announced Argentina has approved the commercialization of the company's HB4 drought-resistant GMO wheat.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) gained 7.3% to $133.07 after the company issued strong Q3 sales guidance. The company also announced it will separate its managed infrastructure services unit of its global technology services division into a new public company.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 7.2% to $5.61 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) jumped 6.2% to $152.23 after the company announced top-line results from its Phase 3 study of Xywav Oral Solution in adult patients with Idiopathic Hypersomnia.
- Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) rose 5.3% to $11.70. Immatics recently appointed Arnd Christ as Chief Financial Officer.
Losers
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares dipped 42.9% to $15.79 after the company, Amgen and Servier announced topline results from GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. No reduction in the secondary endpoint of CV death was observed.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) fell 22.7% to $4.44 after surging around 93% on Wednesday.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) dropped 17.5% to $2.4599 after climbing over 36% on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 15.2% to $5.84 after surging around 44% on Wednesday.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 15% to $0.9950 after rising over 127% on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group, on Tuesday, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares dropped 15% to $5.05. Taiwan Liposome shares surged around 37% on Wednesday after the company received Australian and Taiwan approval to initiate Phase I clinical trial of TLC19 inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) shares fell 12.3% to $2.28. American Resource reported pricing of $13 million registered direct offering at $2.50 per share.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 12.1% to $3.57. Sunworks shares jumped 45% on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects in the third quarter.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 11.4% to $1.2510 after surging around 50% on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network, last month, announced it would collaborate with Brand Marketer and Brittany Applegate. The stock has reversed and is now trading lower now.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) dipped 10.5% to $8.31. Sky Solar Holdings shares gained around 8% on Wednesday as the company reported striking out of winding-up petition.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 9.7% to $1.10 after climbing over 46% on Wednesday.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) tumbled 8.7% to $9.59. The Peck Company shares rose 45% on Wednesday in sympathy with Sunworks after the company announced it won $10 million in project wins in Q3.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares fell 8.4% to $0.2438. Lonestar Resources received Nasdaq listing qualifications staff notice mentioning company’s securities will be suspended from trade at open of business on October 12, 2020.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 8.2% to $71.68
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 7.9% to $10.80. The company holds minerals rights for lithium and uranium deposits and strength appears related to momentum in lithium names amid EV battery interest.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) dropped 7.7% to $397.99 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) fell 7.6% to $189.43. Helen of Troy reported upbeat Q2 results. However, the company deferred initiation of fiscal 2021 outlook due to uncertainty from COVID-19 pandemic.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dropped 7.2% to $105.03. Acuity Brands posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) fell 6.6% to $11.48 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) fell 6.4% to $2.95 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) dropped 5.1% to $14.31 after the company announced a common stock offering.
