Why OPKO Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2020 10:41am
Why OPKO Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) shares were trading higher on Thursday after the company and Pfizer announced C0311002, its Phase 3 study evaluating somatrogon, met its primary endpoint.

Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. 

OPKO Health shares traded up 3.41% to $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.47 and a 52-week low of $1.12.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

