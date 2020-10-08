Why Opko Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) shares were trading higher on Thursday after the company and Pfizer announced C0311002, its Phase 3 study evaluating somatrogon, met its primary endpoint.

Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation.

OPKO Health shares traded up 3.41% to $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.47 and a 52-week low of $1.12.