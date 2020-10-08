Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Applied Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2020 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Why Applied Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $85 per share.

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses our novel drug-development approach to create transformative, life-changing treatments for the patients who desperately need them.

Applied Therapeutic shares traded up 7.83% to $23 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.39 and a 52-week low of $9.92.

Latest Ratings for APLT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2020BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for APLT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APLT)

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; LMP Automotive Shares Climb Following Q2 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 2%; Unity Biotechnology Shares Plummet
60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingInitiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FHNJefferiesUpgrades
FCELJP MorganInitiates Coverage On
POOLSidoti & Co.Maintains333.0
ARQTTruist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On38.0
BEPCWells FargoDowngrades60.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com