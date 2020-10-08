Why Applied Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $85 per share.
Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses our novel drug-development approach to create transformative, life-changing treatments for the patients who desperately need them.
Applied Therapeutic shares traded up 7.83% to $23 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.39 and a 52-week low of $9.92.
Latest Ratings for APLT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2020
|Truist Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2020
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Jan 2020
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
