Why Applied Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $85 per share.

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses our novel drug-development approach to create transformative, life-changing treatments for the patients who desperately need them.

Applied Therapeutic shares traded up 7.83% to $23 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.39 and a 52-week low of $9.92.