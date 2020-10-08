ATIF Holdings Limited Awarded Additional Film Ads Contracts With Aggregate Value Of $1M For Domestic And International Brands

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF, the ", , Company", , )))), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd. ("LGC"), a leading multimedia, advertising and theatre operating firm in Northeast China, recently has been awarded additional film advertisement contracts with multiple well-known brands such as Audi, Honda, Construction Bank of China, IKEA, etc. for cinema screen advertising during the prime time of National Day's Golden week holiday. The contracts with the domestic and international companies including Hongqi, Bank of Communications, Country Garden, Poly, Audi, Honda, Construction Bank of China and IKEA are valued at an aggregate amount of $1 million.

Based on the contracts, LGC will provide advertisement services for the brands in its four theaters in Shenyang City and multiple theaters of Wanda Film in North East China. Wanda Film is one of the top film companies in China and LGC serves as its exclusive agency in the region of Northeast China.

As most of the popular blockbusters have rescheduled to be released during the National Day's Golden week which is the first important schedule of new releases since early this year, the attendance in theaters has surged along with occupancy rate escalation regulated by the Chinese authorities. According to statistics from Alibaba Entertainment, the daily average moviegoers and the theater average occupancy rate have increased by 577% and 244%, respectively, compared to that theaters operation resumed during couple months ago.