64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares climbed 127.6% to close at $1.17 on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group, yesterday, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) shares surged 92.6% to close at $5.74 on Wednesday.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares gained 45% to close at $4.06 after the company announced it has signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects in the third quarter.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares rose 44.6% to close at $10.50 in sympathy with Sunworks after the company announced it won $10 million in project wins in Q3. The company also signed a $7.256 million 5.3MW solar project in Rhode Island.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) surged 43.5% to close at $6.89 after surging more than 205% on Tuesday.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) jumped 36.7% to close at $2.98 after jumping more than 66% on Tuesday. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) surged 36.6% to close at $5.94 after the company received Australian and Taiwan approval to initiate Phase I clinical trial of TLC19 inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 32.6% to close at $3.50. ReneSola and Vodasun recently announced a strategic partnership agreement to co-develop and market solar projects in Germany.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) jumped 29.2% to close at $6.41 as the adventure camera maker said there was “high demand” for its Hero9 Black product. The demand for Hero9 Black increased the number of GoPro subscribers to more than 500,000.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) rose 29.2% to close at $6.72. Capstone Turbine, last week, said it sees preliminary Q2 positive cash flow from operations and cash on hand of $16.7 million.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 28.7% to close at $10.82 after the company disclosed its Q3 preliminary net product sales.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) jumped 24% to close at $2.79. Natuzzi, last month, announced consolidated results for Q2.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) surged 23% to close at $1.21.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) surged 19.8% to close at $120.33 in sympathy with the overall market after President Trump tweeted in support for airline aid and other stimulus measures.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) gained 19.8% to close at $3.02.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) rose 19.2% to close at $4.78.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) gained 18.4% to close at $6.36 in sympathy with the overall market after President Trump tweeted in support for airline aid and other stimulus measures.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) rose 18.1% to close at $12.86. Olympic Steel is expected to release Q3 results on November 5.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) gained 18.1% to close at $2.55. DPW recently announced a $8.875 million common stock offering.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) climbed 17.7% to close at $3.60.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) gained 17.6% to close at $43.38. Quanterix recently reported a license deal granting Abbott access to portfolio of bead-based technology patents for use in in vitro diagnostics.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 17% to close at $55.91 in sympathy with the overall market.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) climbed 16.5% to close at $4.10 after gaining over 14% on Tuesday.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) surged 16% to close at $4.58. Orchard Therapeutics, last month, received EMA PRIME designation for OTL-203 for the treatment of MPS-I.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 15.2% to close at $2.58.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) gained 15.1% to close at $2.44.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares rose 15% to close at $ 10.90.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) gained 14.3% to close at $45.18. Prelude Therapeutics recently announced dosing of first patient in Phase 1 trial of MCL1 inhibitor PRT1419 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) climbed 11.9% to close at $7.64 after the company raised its 2H sales guidance.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) jumped 11.2% to close at $1.49.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 11% to close at $17.33 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $20 price target.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) gained 9.2% to close at $7.04. General Finance, last month, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) jumped 8.3% to close at $4.84 after the company's subsidiary Centaur announced the expansion of its manufacturing agreement with Vaxartfor the coronavirus and other vaccine candidates.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) gained 7.5% to close at $9.28 as the company reported striking out of winding-up petition.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 7.1% to close at $10.50 after declining around 15% on Tuesday. VivoPower International named Matthew Nestor as Sales Director for North America.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) surged 6.8% to close at $12.29 after President Trump tweeted in support of signing the $25 billion airline relief package and $135 billion Paycheck Protection Program. JP Morgan upgraded JetBlue Airways from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $17.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) shares climbed 6.4% to close at $51.88 after the company reported it sees preliminary Q3 sales results above guidance.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) rose 6% to close at $7.24. LogicBio Therapeutics recently reported closing of public offering of common stock and full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 5.4% to close at $10.85 after the company reported an approval to expand its Phase II COVID-19 European clinical trial to Israel.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) gained 5.1% to close at $15.49 after the company reported an unexpected profit for the third quarter. The company’s sales also exceeded analysts’ expectations.
- Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 5.1% to close at $0.1261 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum stockholder's equity.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) rose 4.6% to close at $5.82 on reports Howard Stern is nearing a deal with the company that would pay about $120 million a year. Credit Suisse upgraded Sirius XM from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $6.25 to $7.5.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 4.3% to close at $13.07 after President Trump tweeted in support of signing the $25 billion airline relief package and $135 billion Paycheck Protection Program.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) shares tumbled 39.1% to close at $5.18 on Wednesday after surging over 146% on Tuesday.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) shares declined 31.9% to close at $1.79 after climbing more than 96% on Tuesday.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) dropped 22.9% to close at $5.40. Diginex recently announced new board of directors.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares fell 20.9% to close at $1.48 after rising 48% on Tuesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) declined 16.1% to close at $1.62. Greenpro Capital recently reported it intends to incubate a satellite communication venture.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) fell 15.9% to close at $2.22.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) declined 15% to close at $1.30. Xtant Medical yesterday said it has regained compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) declined 13.9% to close at $10.75 after the company priced its 4.44 million share public offering at $9.00 per share.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) dropped 12.8% to close at $1.16 following Q4 results. Aytu BioScience posted a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) dropped 11.7% to close at $29.40 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) fell 11.6% to close at $3.37.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 11.1% to close at $3.69 after declining 26% on Tuesday. Axovant reported positive six-month follow-up data from second cohort of SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares fell 8.9% to close at $8.62. Barclays, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $3 to $10 per share.
- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) dropped 8.8% to close at $24.60. C4 Therapeutics, last week, priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 8.1% to close at $1.47. Ashford Trust reported approval of the stock issuance proposal at the special meeting of stockholders.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares fell 7.2% to close at $13.45. Enlivex Therapeutics shares climbed more than 190% last week on positive news related to the company's COVID-19 treatment.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) fell 7.2% to close at $171.57 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $140 price target.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) fell 7% to close at $2.67 after gaining around 13% on Tuesday.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares fell 6.1% to close at $53.33. DraftKings reported it was selling 32 million shares. The company is selling 16 million new shares with existing shareholders selling 16 million. The company is also offering 4.8 million shares to underwriters. The pressure on DraftKings comes as the NFL faces uncertainty.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) dipped 5.3% to close at $4.46.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 4% to close at $10.10 after reporting Q1 results. The company posted a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas