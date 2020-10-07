EUR/USD Forecast: Holding On To Gains, But Buying Interest Seems Subdued

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1767

Financial markets continue to depend on the risk-related sentiment.

FOMC Meeting’s Minutes show that policymakers noted a faster than expected recovery.

EUR/USD is holding on to gains, but buying interest seems subdued.

The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground this Wednesday, reaching a daily high of 1.1781, to settle a handful of pips below it. The dollar gave up against high-yielding rivals after US President Donald Trump tweeted his support to multiple aid measures, including checks to all Americans, aiding airlines and payroll protection. That happened shortly after spurring risk-off by calling off negotiations with Democrats over the next aid package.

The macroeconomic calendar had little to offer that could affect the currencies’ behavior. Germany published August Industrial Production, which declined 0.2% MoM and was down 9.6% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. The FOMC published the Minutes of the latest meeting, which showed that policymakers noted that the incoming data revealed that economic activity was recovering faster than expected from Q2 dip. They also added that their outlook assumed additional fiscal support. The document fell short of triggering a market’s reaction.

This Thursday, Germany will publish its August Trade Balance, while the ECB will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. The US will release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended October 2, foreseen at 820K from 837K.

EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair holds on to a modest positive stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest advancing above the larger one. The 200 SMA, however, maintains its mildly bearish stance, currently around the 1.1800 figure. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have retreated from intraday highs, holding above their midlines but turning south, suggesting subdued buying interest at the time being.

Support levels: 1.1725 1.1690 1.1650

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1810 1.1850

