McDonald's Menu Shakeup: New Bakery Items, J Balvin Meal

Fresh off a successful marketing campaign with rapper Travis Scott, McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is launching two new menu additions.

McCafe Bakery: McDonald's announced Wednesday the launch of a new McCafe Bakery Lineup. As Of Oct. 28, the fast-food chain will add a handful of baked items to its all-day menu, including an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

The new items represent the first addition to the baked goods menu in over eight years. The new sweet options complement the chain's nearly 50-year focus on savory breakfast items.

"We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day," McDonald's USA Vice President of Brand and Menu Strategy Linda VanGosen said in the press release.

J Balvin Meal: McDonald's seems to be doubling down on a celebrity meal by launching a new partnership with Latin popstar J Balvin.

The new "J Balvin Meal" consists of Balvin's personal favorite order consisting of a Big Mac, a medium fries with ketchup, and an Orea McFlurry for dessert.

Customers who order the new meal through the McDonald's app will receive a discount equal to the value of the McFlurry.

"He's always been a regular at McDonald's restaurants during his concert tours, and now we're excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the US," Morgan Flatley, McDonald's US chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The new meal will debut once the Travis Scott meal promotion comes to an end.