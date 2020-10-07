Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Foot Locker's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Why Foot Locker's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $39 price target.

Foot Locker operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has one franchisee in the Middle East and one in South Korea, each of which operates multiple stores in those regions. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel.

Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Store names include Foot Locker, Champs, and Runners Point. The company also has an e-commerce business selling through Footlocker.com, Eastbay, and Final-Score.

Foot Locker shares traded up 2.9% to $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.86 and a 52-week low of $17.46.

Latest Ratings for FL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Sep 2020Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for FL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2020
A Look Into Foot Locker's P/E Ratio
38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Nike Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Digital Sales Up 82% YoY
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Foot Locker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PHCitigroupMaintains225.0
RHBarclaysMaintains473.0
WINGWells FargoMaintains153.0
HGBLLake StreetInitiates Coverage On
RUNSimmons & Co.Initiates Coverage On70.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com