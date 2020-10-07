Market Overview

Why Kontoor Brands Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 2:16pm   Comments
Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $32 per share.

Kontoor Brands is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities, and distribute the products through both brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers.

Kontoor Brands shares traded up 7.18% to $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.24 and a 52-week low of $12.90.

Latest Ratings for KTB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jul 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesSellBuy
Jul 2020UBSInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

