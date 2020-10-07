Why Kontoor Brands Is Trading Higher Today
Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $32 per share.
Kontoor Brands is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities, and distribute the products through both brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers.
Kontoor Brands shares traded up 7.18% to $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.24 and a 52-week low of $12.90.
Latest Ratings for KTB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2020
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Jul 2020
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Buy
|Jul 2020
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for KTB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Analyst Ratings