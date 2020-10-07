Another Leaked Email Suggests Tesla Could Beat Goal Of Producing Over 500,000 Vehicles In 2020

Last month, an email leak from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk claimed the company had a shot at record deliveries. That turned out to be true, as Tesla delivered a record of nearly 140,000 vehicles.

Now a new email leaked on Tesla fan site Tesmanian hints the company could break its 2020 goal of producing over 500,000 vehicles for the year. To reach this goal, Tesla will need to produce approximately 182,000 vehicles, around 40,000 more than the company's previous quarter production of 145,000 units.

"It will be tough, but super exciting if we can exceed half a million cars made in a single year for the first time in Tesla history!" said Musk's email, according to the leak.

"When we started Tesla just over 16 years ago, I never thought we would get this far, but, thanks to your hard work and ingenuity, we actually have a chance of making half a million cars in a single year. Wow, that is so incredible!! This all comes down to Q4. Please take whatever steps you can think of to improve output (while increasing quality)."

Benzinga's Take: Email "leaks" have become pretty common for Telsa in recent years. After nearly facing bankruptcy during the Model 3 ramp-up in 2017, the company and stock have been a massive roll, running up from a split-adjusted share price of around $70 to its current price north of $420.

Tesla's goal is to transition the world to sustainable energy. To do that, they must produce enough cars to meet a large number of people, while also providing energy production and storage solutions such as Solar Roof and Powerwalls.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.