51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares jumped 145.1% to $1.26. RAVE Restaurant Group, yesterday, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares gained 49.9% to $10.88 in sympathy with Sunworks after the company announced it won $10 million in project wins in Q3. The company also signed a $7.256 million 5.3MW solar project in Rhode Island.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares climbed 44% to $4.03 after the company announced it has signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects in the third quarter.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) gained 41.4% to $6.15 after the company received Australian and Taiwan approval to initiate Phase I clinical trial of TLC19 inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) surged 38.2% to $8.88. General Finance, last month, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 38.1% to $3.01 after jumping more than 66% on Tuesday. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) jumped 35.6% to $4.0398.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 26% to $3.3238. ReneSola and Vodasun recently announced a strategic partnership agreement to co-develop and market solar projects in Germany.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) jumped 21.3% to $10.20 after the company disclosed its Q3 preliminary net product sales.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 20.7% to $4.255 after gaining over 14% on Tuesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 15.5% to $1.1370.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) climbed 14.8% to $9.91 as the company reported striking out of winding-up petition.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) gained 14.6% to $115.03 in sympathy with the overall market after President Trump tweeted in support for airline aid and other stimulus measures.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 14.3% to $17.83 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $20 price target.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) climbed 13.3% to $11.10 after declining around 15% on Tuesday. VivoPower International named Matthew Nestor as Sales Director for North America.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) gained 13.3% to $7.74. LogicBio Therapeutics recently reported closing of public offering of common stock and full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 12.9% to $7.71 after the company raised its 2H sales guidance.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) gained 10.5% to $4.9399 after the company's subsidiary Centaur announced the expansion of its manufacturing agreement with Vaxartfor the coronavirus and other vaccine candidates.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 9% to $1.46.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 8.1% to $5.19 after surging more than 205% on Tuesday.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) rose 8.1% to $45.39. Piedmont Lithium shares jumped 21% on Tuesday on continued strength after the company in late September announced it signed a sales agreement with Tesla.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) rose 7.3% to $1.6850. Hill International shares climbed around 10% on Tuesday after the company was awarded a contract to provide project management services for Kasr Al-Ainy hospitals development project for Cairo University.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) rose 7% to $15.77 after the company reported an unexpected profit for the third quarter. The company’s sales also exceeded analysts’ expectations.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 6.1% to $10.93 after the company reported an approval to expand its Phase II COVID-19 European clinical trial to Israel.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 6% to $4.15 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) shares rose 5.5% to $51.49 after the company reported it sees preliminary Q3 sales results above guidance.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 5.2% to $12.11 after President Trump tweeted in support of signing the $25 billion airline relief package and $135 billion Paycheck Protection Program. JP Morgan upgraded JetBlue Airways from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $17.
- Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 4.4% to $0.1253 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum stockholder's equity.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) rose 4.3% to $5.80 on reports Howard Stern is nearing a deal with the company that would pay about $120 million a year. Credit Suisse upgraded Sirius XM from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $6.25 to $7.5.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 3.7% to $12.99 after President Trump tweeted in support of signing the $25 billion airline relief package and $135 billion Paycheck Protection Program.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) shares dipped 37.1% to $5.34 after surging over 146% on Tuesday.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares dropped 25.4% to $1.3950 after rising 48% on Tuesday.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) shares fell 21.7% to $2.06 after climbing more than 96% on Tuesday.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) fell 15.1% to $2.24.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 15% to $1.36. Ashford Trust reported approval of the stock issuance proposal at the special meeting of stockholders.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) dropped 14.4% to $10.68 after the company priced its 4.44 million share public offering at $9.00 per share.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 13.7% to $1.6650. Greenpro Capital recently reported it intends to incubate a satellite communication venture.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 11.7% to $1.1750 following Q4 results. Aytu BioScience posted a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) dropped 10.7% to $2.5611 after gaining around 13% on Tuesday.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) fell 10.4% to $1.3711. Xtant Medical yesterday said it has regained compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares fell 9.9% to $13.07. Enlivex Therapeutics shares climbed more than 190% last week on positive news related to the company's COVID-19 treatment.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) dropped 9.1% to $30.26 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares fell 8.8% to $10.76 after gaining over 42% on Tuesday. The company holds minerals rights for lithium and uranium deposits and strength appears related to momentum in lithium names amid EV battery interest.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) dipped 8.7% to $4.30.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) dropped 8.4% to $3.7997 after declining 26% on Tuesday. Axovant reported positive six-month follow-up data from second cohort of SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares fell 7.6% to $8.74. Barclays, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $3 to $10 per share.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) fell 7% to $172.41 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $140 price target.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 7% to $9.80 after reporting Q1 results. The company posted a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) fell 5% to $49.30 after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering.
- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares fell 4.6% to $54.18. DraftKings reported it was selling 32 million shares. The company is selling 16 million new shares with existing shareholders selling 16 million. The company is also offering 4.8 million shares to underwriters. The pressure on DraftKings comes as the NFL faces uncertainty.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) fell 4% to $105.58 after the company reported a proposed common stock offering of 7 million shares by selling stockholder.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas