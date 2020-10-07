Market Overview

Why Ocular Therapeutix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 10:59am   Comments
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced its third-quarter preliminary net product sales.

Ocular Therapeutix is a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. The company uses its proprietary hydrogel platform technology to deliver therapeutic agents to the eye.

Ocular Therapeutix shares traded up 19.68% to $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.23 and a 52-week low of $2.46.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

