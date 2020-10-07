Why Sunworks Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects in the third quarter.

Sunworks provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial and residential markets in California, Oregon, Texas, New Mexico, and Nevada. It also provides a full range of installation services including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

Sunworks shares traded up 45% to $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.50 and a 52-week low of 29 cents.