Why Sunworks Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects in the third quarter.

Sunworks provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial and residential markets in California, Oregon, Texas, New Mexico, and Nevada. It also provides a full range of installation services including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

Sunworks shares traded up 45% to $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.50 and a 52-week low of 29 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

