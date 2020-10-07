Market Overview

Why Peck's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 11:01am   Comments
Peck Company (NASDAQ: PECK) shares are trading higher on Wednesday in sympathy with Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) after the company announced it won $10 million in project wins in the third quarter. The company also signed a $7.256 million 5.3MW solar project in Rhode Island.

Peck Company is a solar engineering, procurement, and construction(EPC) company. It is also engaged in providing commercial electrical service with training and experience in all aspects of electrical wiring for commercial and industrial properties and provides telecommunication services, Consulting, Project Management, and Design Services. The company generates the majority of the revenue in the form of solar array installation.

Peck Company shares traded up 59.23% to $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.42 and a 52-week low of $1.49.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

