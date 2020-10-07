Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Phunware's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 10:57am   Comments
Share:

Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after it was announced Honeywell has contracted the company for a mobile integrated smart workplace solution.

Phunware is a software company. It is a Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize its mobile application audiences.

Phunware shares traded up 19.26% to $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3 and a 52-week low of 54 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHUN)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com