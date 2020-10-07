Why Phunware's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after it was announced Honeywell has contracted the company for a mobile integrated smart workplace solution.

Phunware is a software company. It is a Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize its mobile application audiences.

Phunware shares traded up 19.26% to $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3 and a 52-week low of 54 cents.