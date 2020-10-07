Market Overview

Why Ashford Hospitality Trust's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 10:57am   Comments
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company announced the holders of the company's stock have voted to approve the proposed common stock offering of 126 million shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotel properties in the U.S. The company owns and operates its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership. All of its hotels are located across the U.S. and operate under the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Crowne Plaza, and Sheraton brands.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares traded down 17.39% to $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.40 and a 52-week low of $1.32.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings

