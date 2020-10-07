Levi Strauss's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) increased by 32.45%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Levi Strauss has.

Levi Strauss's Debt

According to the Levi Strauss’s most recent financial statement as reported on October 6, 2020, total debt is at $1.59 billion, with $1.54 billion in long-term debt and $47.77 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.35 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $238.03 million.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Levi Strauss’s $5.55 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.29. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.